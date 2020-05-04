Korle Bu Records 100% Covid-19 Recoveries

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The Covid-l9 treatment centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has successfully treated and discharged all seven patients who were on admission, a statement from the hospital said.

The release copied to DGN Online and signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) , KBTH, Dr. Daniel Asare, said the patients were discharged after a series of confirmatory tests returned negative.

The patents, the release said, were from Korle Bu and Bolgatanga Regional hospitals.

“The professional categories of the discharged patients are a nurse, an orderly, a doctor and a security officer, ” it added.

It indicated that the patients were impressed with the level of care and the contributions of the multi- disciplinary team that the Hospital has assembled and tasked with the treatment of the patients.

“The team reiterated its commitment to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The discharged patients were urged to be ambassadors in the campaign to dispel stigma around Covid-19,” according to the release.

The teaching hospital is being used as one of the treatment centers in the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana.

So far 2719 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ghana with 18 deaths.

Also, 294 patients have recovered from the infection as at May 2.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri