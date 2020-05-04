Covid-19 Update: Ghana Records 550 New Cases

Ghana has recorded the highest number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases with 550 new infections.

This has increased the country’s tally to 2719 as against the 2169 recorded on May 2.

The Ghana Health Sdevice (GHS) in its latest update also recorded 65 additional recoveries to bring the country’s total to 294 from 229 which was recorded on May 2.

Ghana did not record any change in its death toll of 18.

Regional Distribution

Almost all the affected regions have recorded some significant increase in their cases count.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of people with Covid-19 with

2,332 cases confirmed.

The Region has been leading the country’s count since the index cases of Covid-19 was recorded on March 12.

The Ashanti Region as the second highest with 124 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The Eastern Region is the third highest with 94 followed by the Central Region with 38 cases.

The Volta Region has 30 cases while the Oti Region has 23.

Western Region now has 21 cases as the Upper East and Upper West regions have 19 cases each.

The case count of 13 in the Northern Region has not change.

The Western North and the North East regions also maintained their four and two cases respectively.

The Savannah, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions have no recorded case of Covid-19.

