Sod-cut For Coalition Of Concerned Teachers Secretariat

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCTG) has cut the sod for the construction of its ultramodern four-storey secretariat from which it would steer the affairs of the union.

The ultramodern facility has a basement and will host offices, conference rooms, a canteen and an underground car park.

It will be fitted with state of the art facilities as well as solar and other green building equipment.

President of CCTG, King Ali Awudu, told Business24 that the new office will enable the union to better serve the needs and aspirations of its members in a conducive and receptive environment.

“As a union, our number has been growing over the years and there is the need for us to get a spacious and modern office to steer our operations.

This edifice will be a testament that CCTG is a growing union that has come to stay and we believe that it will boost the confidence of new and potential members to come into our fold,” he said.

He added, “We want to make a case to all teachers in the country that the only union they could join to be safe, secured and get the need benefits is the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.”

Aside the secretariat, Mr. Awudu indicated that the union has numerous packages for its members, including an affordable housing and auto loan schemes that are aimed improving the wellbeing of its members.

He further noted, “Beyond these, we also have our biggest welfare scheme, which is the CCT Fund that disburses loans with low interest rates to teachers; these and many more are some welfare packages that we have for our members.

We believe that it is some of these interventions that are selling the CCTG as a proactive union and have kept our numbers growing.”

The sprawling facility is being constructed by Aedas Domos, a private construction firm based in Ghana. It is expected to be completed and handed over to the union within a year.

By Melvin Tarlue