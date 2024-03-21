Korle Gonno Residents Undergo Free Oral Screening

Residents at the Tuesday Market undergoing dental treatment

As part of its centenary celebration, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has held a day’s free oral health screening exercise for residents of Korle Gonno at the ‘Tuesday market’.

The aim of the initiative was to educate the public about dental health and offer preventive and treatment services.

Speaking on the theme, ‘A Happy Mouth is a Happy Body,’ Dental Specialist at KBTH, Dr. Simon Agyeman, said, “KBTH is celebrating centenary, we are taking that opportunity to give free health screening and dental treatment in the community KBTH finds itself, Korle Gonno, Mamprobi environment.”

He also explained that KBTH is fulfilling its Social Corporate Responsibility by providing excellent healthcare services.

Dr. Agyeman said people may experience bleeding gums while brushing their teeth due to gingivitis, which is an inflammation, redness, and swelling of the gums caused by bacterial infection.

He advised against using a hard brush and brushing too vigorously.

Dr. Agyeman highlighted that cavities are irreversible once they develop, and poor oral hygiene, including infrequent tooth brushing, increases the likelihood of cavities.

He said the time interval between brushing sessions can impact cavity formation.

Senior Specialist and Coordinator of the Dental Clinic, Dr. Richardar Taylor Dawson, said people do not like visiting the hospital for a proper checkup but rather wait until they go through pain and also suffer severe illness.

She thus advised the public to go for regular health checks and brush their teeth morning and night.

The free Dental Screening and treatment exercise was done in partnership with Unilever and Jose Pharmacy.

By Janet Odei Amponsah