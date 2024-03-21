President Akufo-Addo Launches ‘Ghana Smart Schools Project’ To Enhance E-Learning

President Nana Akufo-Addo

On Monday, March 25, 2024, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will unveil the ‘Ghana Smart Schools Project’, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing e-learning and digitalization in the country.

The project will be rolled out in all Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools nationwide.

Under this initiative, Teaching and Learning Management Systems, Digital Learning Content, and Electronic Devices will be provided to all SHS and TVET schools. This technological infrastructure will revolutionize the education system, empowering students and educators with tools and resources to effectively engage in e-learning.

The project will align with the Ministry of Education’s digitalization agenda for pretertiary education.

The ‘Ghana Smart Schools Project’ is a strategic move by the government to prepare Ghanaian students for the fourth industrial revolution. By leveraging technological advancements, the government aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge required to thrive in the digital age. This aligns with the global trend of integrating technology in education to foster innovation and improve learning outcomes.

This project is also seen as a crucial step towards achieving the Education for Sustainable Development Agenda, which is considered a key driver for rapid socio-economic transformation. By providing equal access to digital learning resources and promoting digital literacy, the project seeks to bridge the existing educational gaps and empower Ghanaian students for a prosperous future.

The Ministry of Education spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its potential to transform the education landscape in Ghana.

He stated, “The ‘Ghana Smart Schools Project’ will be a game-changer in our education system. It will enable our students to acquire the skills and knowledge required to compete globally and contribute effectively to the rapid development of our nation.”

The launch of the ‘Ghana Smart Schools Project’ is expected to mark a significant milestone in Ghana’s educational journey, as it embraces the power of technology to revolutionize teaching and learning. With this initiative, Ghana aims to become a leader in digital education and pave the way for a prosperous future for its students.

By Vincent Kubi