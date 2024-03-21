Fallen Truck Causes Traffic Jam In Takoradi

The cocoa beans being re-loaded into another truck

The Apollo junction traffic light area, near Takoradi witnessed a heavy vehicular traffic last Monday evening as a result of an accident involving a big truck.

The truck loaded with cocoa beans and heading towards the COCOBOD Warehouse at Kejebil in the Ahanta West Municipality landed in a big pothole in the road and fell on its side around the Apollo traffic light.

According to an eyewitness, the pothole in the road had been there for a long time and the driver who might probably be new on the road, suddenly fell in it resulting in the accident.

They explained that at about 5:30pm, the truck was moving from the Kansaworado end of the highway and was trapped by the big pothole on the deteriorated road when trying to negotiate a curve to Apowa.

Others also asserted that the truck lost control and in his attempt to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, landed in the hole.

The situation resulted in huge vehicular traffic at the Apollo Traffic light for hours.

Officials from the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana police service visited the scene to bring the situation under control.

The Western Regional MTTD Commander, Supt. Isaac Kumnipa said his men acted swiftly to help reduce the inconvenience the accident caused.

“I was also at the scene. Later, the bags of cocoa beans in the truck were re-loaded into another truck,” he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi