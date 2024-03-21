TOR Gets New Managers

In a strategic move aimed at revitalizing the operations of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced key leadership changes, including the appointment of Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe as the incoming Managing Director.

Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe will succeed Jerry Kofi Hinson, who tendered his resignation letter in August 2023, bringing his tenure to an end.

The definitive directive from President Akufo-Addo to Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, on 18th March 2024, emphasized the imperative to formalize Tagoe’s appointment in compliance with the stipulations delineated in the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992).

The missive, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, also disclosed the nomination of Leon Kendon Appenteng as the new Chairman of the reconstituted TOR board.

The notable appointment extends to ten distinguished individuals poised to join the restructured TOR board, as annunciated in the Presidential communication: Leon Kendon Appenteng, Kofi Macumbi Tagoe, Dr. Antonette Tsiboe-Darko, Edith Sapara-Grant, Nana Akua Bakoma Prempeh, Lorraine Crabbe Ababio, Joseph Mensah Browne, Alfred George Thompson, Paul Kwaku Kyei Ofori, Kwame Baffoe, and Herbert Ato Morrison.

In his capacity as the nominated Chairman, Leon Kendon Appenteng will provide stewardship for the board, marking a pivotal transition for the TOR board’s strategic oversight. Additionally, Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe’s selection as the Managing Director underpins the regime of change being ushered in at the esteemed refinery.

The nomination of these esteemed individuals is indicative of a collective vision to invigorate TOR’s administration, optimize operational efficiency, and uphold the institution’s pivotal role in Ghana’s energy sector.

The unveiling of this new leadership paradigm at Tema Oil Refinery underscores a progressive thrust towards enhancing governance, fostering accountability, and steering TOR towards sustained growth and profitability amid dynamic market conditions.

By Vincent Kubi