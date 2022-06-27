Kotoko Begin CAF Campaign September

It has emerged that Asante Kotoko will begin their CAF Champions League campaign on the weekend September 9-11, 2022, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.

Registration for the competition kicks-off effective August 1, 2022 and ends on August 15, 2022.

According to the continent’s football governing body, each club is expected to register maximum 40 players and use 11 players in a match with nine players on the bench, with five players coming on as substitutes during the changes for substitution under the new directives.

The first leg of the first preliminary matches will be played on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022 and September 16-18, 2022.

The GFA will register the two qualified clubs (Asante Kotoko and the MTN FA Cup winner – Hearts of Oak or Bechem United) and their players in the CAF Competitions Management System in accordance with the regulations of both competitions.