Kotoko Kayoed In Champs League

Asante Kotoko yesterday failed to progress to the next stage of the CAF Champions League when they lost 1-3 on penalties to their Burkinabe counterparts – RC Kadiogo in Kumasi.

Pre-match favourites, the Porcupine Warriors surrendered their 1-0 first leg through Dauda Sadibe at the Baba Yara Stadium to push the game to penalty shootout.

Kotoko multiplied in attack after the visitor’s opener but their efforts yielded no results.

The Burkinabe’s were more organised in defense; which denied Kotoko many scoring chances.

CAPTION: Kotoko lineup