Kotoko Lick Hearts … To Lift Prez Cup

Asante Kotoko yesterday fought from a goal down to beat their bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to lift this year’s President’s Cup in Kumasi.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Kofi Kordzi (penalty), but the Porcupine Warriors’ incessant raid resulted in an own goal.

The two sides pushed for the winner in separate attempts but to no avail until Kotoko’s Naby Keiter grabbed the winner with 11 minutes remaining.

It was Coach Maxwell Konadu’s first silverware since assuming office a few weeks ago.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum