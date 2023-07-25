Kufuor, Alan To Attend ‘Pat Thomas Highlife Night’ Concert

Pat Thomas (left) and former President Kufuor

Famous highlife musician, Pat Thomas, has officially invited former President John Agyekum Kufuor to the “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” event by paying him a courtesy visit at his home.

Pat Thomas gave the former leader an invitation to the event and spoke with him on the value of encouraging the next generation of Ghanaian musicians.

The former president said he would attend and offered support for the concert. He also commended Pat Thomas for his service in the Ghanaian music landscape.

In order to formally invite Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Pat Thomas and his crew also paid him a visit.

The Accra International Conference Centre will host the “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” performance on August 4, 2023.

Some of Ghana’s top highlife artistes, including Kuami Eugene, KK Fosu, and Kwabena Kwabena, among others, will perform classical pieces at the concert.