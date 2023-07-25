Okyeame Kwame, Pupils Observe Climate Emergency Day

Okyeame Kwame in a pose with some of the school children after the march

Popular Ghanaian highlife/hiplife artiste, Okyeame Kwame, organised a march from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to Parliament on Friday with the goal of urging the Climate Caucus to be more aggressive about climate justice.

The kids sang during the walk in support of climate justice, a greener Ghana, reforestation, and raising awareness of the climate emergency.

Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, the UN Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey, and a few members of the legislative Climate Caucus met Okyeame Kwame and the entourage at Parliament to welcome them.

Unanimously, the hosts agreed with the advocates that the world needs climate justice, especially Africans and indigenous people globally, who contribute to less than 4 per cent to carbon emissions must be compensated for climate injustice since we feel the brunt of the harsh climate conditions today.

Dr. Emmanuel Marfo praised Okyeame Kwame and the Climate Clock team for tackling climate change and involving future generations by raising awareness.

The climate walk was held to commemorate Climate Emergency Day, which occurs on July 22 each year.

The UN Resident Coordinator commended Okyeame Kwame for taking on this very important task, saying “his Activism must go beyond regional level.”

The students, teachers and activists were all refreshed by Ekumfi Juice to support the initiative.

From July 14 to 20, the Climate Clock visited Kwabenya Senior High School, St John’s Grammar High School, Kaneshie Cluster of Schools, St. Martin De Porres, to speak to over 1,500 students, using the figures of the clock, to explain the climate emergency and the need for action now.

The walk was organised by Okyeame Kwame Foundation in partnership with Climate Clock, Accra Metropolitan Assembly and sponsored by Ekumfi Juice.