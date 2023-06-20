Kufuor Overwhelmed By Awards

Former President Kufuor and other dignitaries at the event

THE BIBLICAL saying that “your good works shall follow you” seems to be manifesting in the life of former President John Agyekum Kufuor now.

According to Kufuor, he has in recent times, received a number of top awards and recognition from numerous institutions all over the world for his past records.

Looking elated by the positive development, the former president admitted publicly that he is even overwhelmed by the way he is being celebrated now.

“The awards have been coming to me from all angles in recent months. A few months ago, the Exeter College, Oxford University, a 900-year-old college also joined in the long list of benefactors to the former president.

“On that day in London, Oxford University unveiled two different portraits of me in just one day, and that is very unusual and a huge recognition of my good works,” he said.

Ex-President Kufuor was speaking when Prempeh College, his alma mater, honoured him and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the Energy Minister, also an old boy of Prempeh College.

Prempeh College named a new assembly hall in the school as ‘JA Kufuor Auditorium’. The school’s Hall 11 was also named as ‘Matthew Opoku Prempeh House’ on Saturday.

A former Headmaster of Prempeh College, Arthur Clark, was also honoured as the school’s House 10 was named after him in recognition of his good service to the school.

Ex-President Kufuor, continuing, disclosed that he was indeed highly elated and at the same time overwhelmed by the number of awards coming his way in recent months.

He used his life journey as case study to admonish the current students of Prempeh College to take inspiration from it and also make it big in life in the near future.

Former President Kufuor indicated that Prempeh College is a good school, which trains its students to become future leaders, urging the students to take their education seriously.

Napo, who is also the MP for Manhyia South, said he was passionate about always contributing his quota to cause positive change in the lives of people and the country at large.

Nana Awuah Abedimisa II praised ex-President Kufuor for living a positive life, both in public and private, which has brought massive respect and dignity to the school.

He said Napo helped to transform facilities at the Prempeh College when he was the Minister of Education, noting that “both Napo and ex-President Kufuor deserved to be honoured”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi