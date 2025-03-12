Kumasi Evangel Hosts Choral, Composers Competition

Kumasi Evangel Choir (KEC)

The Kumasi Evangel Choir (KEC), one of Ghana’s most celebrated choral groups, recently hosted the maiden edition of the National Composers Competition, a landmark event that brought together some of the finest talents in the country.

It was organised in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Royal Images Group and the Asante Cultural & Traditional Institute to celebrate the beauty of choral music as well as highlight KEC’s remarkable achievements and collaborations over the years.

The event received widespread acclaim for its flawless execution and the outstanding quality of compositions presented. It was attended by a number of personalities including choral music lovers, choral groups, among others.

The competition saw composers and choirs from across the nation showcase original works that blended traditional rhythms with contemporary styles, reflecting the dynamic evolution of Ghanaian music.

The collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority and Royal Images Group further elevated its profile, emphasising the cultural significance of choral music in Ghana’s tourism and creative sectors.

Building on this legacy, the recently concluded National Composers Competition reaffirmed KEC’s status as a pillar of Ghanaian choral music.