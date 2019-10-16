Kuwait Ambassador-Designate Presents Open Letters To Foreign Minister

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Right) with Mohammed Abdallah Al-Khalidi

Ambassador-designate of the State of Kuwait to Ghana, Mohammed Abdallah Al-Khalidi, has presented open letters to Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The letters were presented on Tuesday October 15, 2019, at the Minister’s Office in Accra.

The Ambassador-designate is married with five children, and served as diplomatic attaché of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait (Europe Department) from 1991 to 1994.

From 2008 to 2012, he was advisor at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Iraq.

In 2012, he was appointed advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Follow-up and Coordination Department, and served in that capacity for a year.

He moved on to serve as Consul-General of the State of Kuwait in Karachi in 2013.

In remarks to receive the letters, the Minister warmly welcomed the Ambassador-designate to Ghana.

She congratulated him on his appointment.

The Minister acknowledged the cordial and long-standing relations between Ghana and the State of Kuwait.

Relations between both States began before 1993.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey underscored the increased bilateral cooperation recorded since the establishment of embassies in both nations.

According to her, the friendship and cooperation between both countries have been reinforced in recent times by the exchange of high-level visits, including her own visit in January 2018, and those of the late former Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

She expressed gratitude to the Government of the State of Kuwait for its support to Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue