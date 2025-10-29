Kwabenakwa Shooting Suspect Arrested

The Obuasi Police have arrested a man believed to be behind the recent shooting incident at Kwabenakwa in the Obuasi East Municipality, which left six people, including a one-year-old baby, injured.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Antwi, also known as Kofi Koo, aged 32, was arrested on October 17, 2025, at the Kwabenakwa Police Barrier while attempting to escape.

According to a police statement signed by ACP Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, the Regional Commander, an arrest warrant had earlier been secured from the Obuasi Magistrate Court, and the suspect had been declared wanted. Following the directive of the Regional Commander, a team of officers intensified efforts that eventually led to his capture.

The shooting occurred on October 14, 2025, at the Kwabenakwa lorry station, when the suspect allegedly fired gunshots indiscriminately, injuring six people. The victims were identified as Karatina Boateng, aged 20, and her one-year-old son, Ibrahim Rean; Samuel Agyaben, 37; Maxwell Nyarko, 20; Achiaa Mensah, 28; and Mallam, 24.

All the victims were rushed to various hospitals within the Obuasi Municipality. Police say five of them were treated and discharged the same day, while Karatina and her baby were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further medical attention.

The suspect, Joseph Antwi, was arraigned before the Obuasi Magistrate Court on October 21, 2025, on a preliminary charge of causing harm, contrary to Section 69 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29/60). He has been remanded into prison custody to reappear on November 4, 2025.

Police have assured the public that investigations are ongoing to uncover other aspects of the case and ensure justice is served.

FROM David Afum, Kwabenakwa