Kwahuhene Demands Responsible Mining In Kwahu

Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III (M) with the management of Akoroma Mining

The Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, has called on mining companies operating in the Kwahu area to adopt responsible mining practices in line with Ghana’s mining regulations.

The king made the appeal when the management of Akoroma Mining Company, a gold mining firm operating at Obo, paid a courtesy call on him to officially introduce themselves.

Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III also called on Akoroma Mining Company and other mining firms in the region to prioritise the welfare of host communities, urging them to fulfil their corporate social responsibility (CSR) of reclaiming mined lands in order to contribute to sustainable development.

He further urged mining companies to create job opportunities for the youth in affected communities, highlighting that this would help address unemployment and reduce social vices.

In support of the Kwahuhene’s message, Odeefour Effah Opinamang III, Kwahu Obomenghene and Acting Nifahene of the Kwahu Traditional Area, commended Akoroma Mining Company for sustaining a positive relationship with the community over the past 20 years.

The company’s delegation was led by Odeefour Effah Opinamang III and included Tom Wan, Administrative Manager, and Enock Kwasi Abglor, Community Relations Officer.