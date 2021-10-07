Kwasi Bonzoh Confirmed As Ellembelle DCE

Kwasi Bonzoh

The Ellembelle District Assembly at a special meeting held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Nkroful confirmed the President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Bonzoh.

Out of the 52 Assembly members, 35 voted YES and 15 NO. Two of the ballot papers were rejected.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, the DCE nominee failed to secure two-thirds of the total valid votes cast by both elected and appointed assembly members.

That confirmation exercise was delayed for several hours following pockets of misunderstanding when the appointment of four of the government appointees were revoked.

On that day, the President’s nominee who is also the incumbent DCE secured 27“Yes” votes against twenty-two (22) “No” votes while three (3) of the votes were rejected.

The Electoral Commission officials who supervised that exercise explained that because the nominee had 50 per cent of the total votes cast, the nominee had the chance to come again for the assembly members to decide on him within 10 days

So yesterday, the assembly organized a special meeting during which the nominee was confirmed.

Prior to the exercise, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah indicated that he was hopeful the nominee would secure a win in the second chance vote since he was not outrightly rejected.

Present at the special meeting were bigwigs and faithfuls of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi