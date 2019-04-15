Kweku-Outluk Outdoors ‘Tartan’ Collection

Models in Kweku-Outluk Tartan designs

Kumasi-based fashion brand Kweku-Outluk has released some of the ordinary and amazing designs for its latest collection called ‘Tartan’.

The collection was launched on April 6, 2019, in Kumasi together with a live Kweku-Outluk website.

The new collection celebrates the pride of Africa, passion of the designer and the beauty of the finished masterpiece in equal measure.

From the combination of colours and textures to the sense of pride and grandeur, the collection definitely stands out.

“Tartan is inspired by colours and patterns of check fabrics. Tartan is made to create more emphasis on the richness and beauty of plaid fabrics which are mostly associated with the Scotts,” designer and CEO of Kweku-Outluk, Isaac Frimpong-Manso told NEWS-ONE on Saturday.

“It is multi-functional; they are made to bridge the gap between formal and casual outfits. Tartan is made to suit all occasions with a touch of Africa,” he added.

The Kweku-Outluk fashion brand is one of the fastest growing brands.

It started in 2012 and has been part of different fashion weeks. It has also made clothing for a number of the country’s celebrities and movie projects. It now has different outlets in Kumasi and Canada.

By Francis Addo