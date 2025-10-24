Kwesi Arthur Inspires Me – Black Sherif

Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Black Sherif, has disclosed that rapper Kwesi Arthur stands as an inspiration to his music craft.

Black Sherif made this revelation on X after a fan named Cyrus asked the “First and Second Sermon” hitmaker which acts inspire him in the music industry.

The post read, “@um_cyrus, @blacksherif_ which musician inspires you the most.” Black Sherif, in response, wrote, “Kwesi Arthur.”

Black Sherif, on several occasions, has publicly expressed admiration and love for Kwesi Arthur, stating, “I love Kwesi Arthur so much, I wish he knew”. This gesture has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some appreciating Black Sherif’s sentiment and others wondering about his motives.

Rumours has it that following Black Sherif’s breakthrough in the music scene, he has overshadowed Kwesi Arthur. The two are said to have collaborated on music projects, including a song that was leaked but never officially released due to differences in their opinions about the track’s quality.

BY Perince Fiifi Yorke