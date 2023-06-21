Kwesi Nyantakyi Storms NPP Office With Ken Agyapong

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi was with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as he filed his nomination forms to contest the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) presidential primary.

The presence of Nyantakyi at the NPP headquarters raised eyebrows as he has been out of the public eye since he resigned from his position as GFA president following allegations of corruption and misconduct in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé.

However, Nyantakyi’s appearance at the NPP headquarters has sparked speculations about his political ambitions and his association with Ken Agyapong, who is a controversial figure in Ghanaian politics and a Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination forms, Ken Agyapong expressed his confidence in winning the NPP primaries and leading the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

“I am confident that I will win the NPP primaries and become the next president of Ghana. I have a track record of success in business and politics, and I am ready to lead this country to greater heights,” he said.

Nyantakyi, on the other hand, remained tight-lipped about his intentions, but his presence at the NPP headquarters has sparked rumors that he may be eyeing a political position in the near future.

The NPP is currently in the process of selecting its presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, and Ken Agyapong is one of the front runners in the race.

His nomination forms have been submitted, and the party will go through the necessary processes to vet and select its candidate.

The presence of Kwesi Nyantakyi at the NPP headquarters has added a new twist to the race, and political observers will be keenly watching to see if he makes any political moves in the coming months.

He will become the seventh aspirant to file his nomination forms amidst drumming and dancing at the NPP headquarters ahead of his arrival.

By Vincent Kubi