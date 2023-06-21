I’m Disappointed In Voltarians For Always Voting NDC – Kennedy Agyapong Fires

Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region Kennedy Agyapong says he is disappointed in the people of Volta Region for always voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, he is astonished that Voltarians regularly vote for the NDC in elections, despite doing little in their region.

Kennedy who said this when he files his nomination forms to vie for the flagbearership race of the NPP at the party headquarters in Accra explained that “So far I have visited 180 constituencies, and I’ve come to realize that we as politicians have done a disservice to the nation. With the arable lands, rivers, and sea that God has given to us’’

‘’We are endowed with so many minerals, a lot of opportunities in this country, but everywhere you go especially Volta Region, the resources there are untapped, and I want Ghanaians to give me the opportunity and challenge me, but I will make sure I will turn the fortunes of this country around’’.

“What I saw in Volta Region, what I saw in Afram Plains area and Northern Region, believe me, that we can change this country. We have arable lands in Volta Region, they have an advantage. I am surprised that they have always voted for NDC, and they don’t do anything,” he said.

He noted that after touring some parts of the country, he realized that the Volta Region has more advantages than the other regions in Ghana due to the many resources there.

He added that with the fertile land in the region, Ghana could through agriculture, establish Agro-processing factories there.

“The proximity of Volta Region to the seaport, to the airport, gives them an advantage over every region in this country. I visited there, and I saw mountain Afadjato, the caves, the water bodies like Oti River, Lake Volta, the sea itself, and the arable land that we can cultivate millions of acres and come out with Agro-processing industries.”

He further noted that Ghanaians need to change their mindset to make the country a better place, adding that “In this country, foreigners have proven to us that we are not poor. Foreigners come here and make money because they are disciplined”.

Mr. Agyapong further said he feels hurt anytime a Ghanaian boasts of having a foreign passport. He added that even though the country is going through some hardships, Ghanaians must be willing to fight for their country and show some level of discipline in everything that they do.

Ken Agyapong also emphasized that, when given the nod to lead the NPP and the nation, the media would be engaged to create awareness of being patriotic.

So far Kennedy Ohene Agyapong becomes the seventh aspirant to file his nominations after former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, for Regional Integration Minister, Dr. Konadu Apraku, former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Kojo Poku.

BY Daniel Bampoe