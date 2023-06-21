2 Kids Die In Collapsed Building At Nyangua

A tragic incident has occurred in Nyangua, a suburb of Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region after a heavy downpour on the night of June 19, 2023, caused a room to collapse on children who were staying in, burying them under the debris.

The children, aged 2 and 12, tragically lost their lives, while their mother, who was also in the room at the time, was injured and is currently receiving medical attention.

The Assemblyman of the area, Felix Fogempaba Kulelogo, stated that the building collapsed around 11 pm.

According to him, upon receiving a distress call from the mother, community members rushed to the scene, only to discover that a wall had crumbled onto the family.

Local authorities have expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are underway.

The incident has also sparked concerns over the safety of buildings in the area, particularly during the rainy season.

Residents of Nyangua have been urged to exercise caution during the rainy season and to ensure that their buildings are properly constructed and maintained to prevent similar tragedies from occurring.

The loss of the young lives has left the community in shock and mourning.

The local authorities have assured the family of the deceased that they will be given all necessary support and assistance during this difficult time.

The remains of the deceased children have been laid to rest as per the tradition of the area.

By Vincent Kubi