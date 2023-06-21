Kennedy Agyapong Files For NPP Presidential Slot

Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has filed his nomination papers to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership.

He was mobbed by his supporters despite the rains at the party headquarters in Accra on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old businessman was accompanied by former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, some party chairmen and close associates.

Kennedy Agyapong, who becomes the 7th aspirants to file his forms to run for the position of the governing party was met with both enthusiasm and curiosity.

Addressing his supporters at the party headquarters, he noted that if he is elected to serve as President, he would use the “Asia Miracle” vision in identifying and supporting individuals with the potential to become successful entrepreneurs and innovators.

According to him, the ‘Asia Miracle’ is about assisting serious businesspeople with funding to produce and expand in creating jobs while ensuring that the funding doesn’t go to them directly.

The Assin Central lawmaker further explained that the “Asia Miracle” approach would avoid the pitfalls of traditional aid programmes and funding of initiatives and foster a culture of self-reliance and innovation.

Kennedy Agyapong gave the assurance that he would create an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship and innovation.

Mr Agyapong reaffirmed his commitment that his government if given the nod, would ensure a level playing field and fair competition.

On job creation, he intimated that what he is bringing on board differently is the empowerment of the youth many of whom have completed school and they have no jobs.

“So my main focus is the youth, and secondly the women of this country. Women in this country… I have learnt from widows that I take care of them every year, and I have realised that when their husbands pass away, they’re not able to cater for the family. But I believe that what any man has done, a woman can do it,” he indicated.

So far, 11 presidential hopefuls have picked nomination forms to contest the NPP’s flagbearer slot.

A Special Delegates Congress will be held on August 26, 2023, to select five of the presidential aspirants for the next stage.

The top five aspirants will then contest for the flagbearer slot on December 4, 2023, to elect one to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Kennedy Agyapong’s vast experience in politics, coupled with his business acumen, has positioned him as a formidable contender for the NPP’s flagbearer slot.

-BY Daniel Bampoe