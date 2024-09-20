La General Hospital Project Begins

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Minister for Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has revealed that the La General Hospital project has commenced with contractors covering 19% of the work so far.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Dr. Boye said the government has also completed 60% of the Weija Children’s Hospital.

This, he noted amongst significant developmental projects in developing healthcare infrastructure.

Dr. Boye also mentioned that the project at Weija, is intended to bring some relief to the Princess Marie Louise Hospital, Accra’s only operational children’s hospital.

“We are working with speed to make sure that before the end of this year, Princess Marie Louise relocates to the new Weija Municipal Children’s Hospital,” he stated.

He reiterated that the new 120-bed Weija Children’s Hospital will modernise pediatric care in the Greater Accra Region, and pointed out that while adult patients may eventually be admitted, the hospital’s primary focus will always remain on pediatric care.

“Some of the health workers in Greater Accra wanted it to be a hospital for everybody. We are not going to agree. It’s for children, and it will remain for children,” he confirmed.

Dr. Boye also stated that, despite the challenges presented by the global financial crisis and Ghana’s debt exchange programme, he was confident in the government’s capacity to complete these projects.

He emphasised that the government has remained committed to pushing forward with the construction and improvement of healthcare facilities.

“For those who have passed, we can’t bring them back. But for projects that have stalled, we can reactivate them,” he said.

The progress at La General Hospital and Weija Children’s Hospital highlights the government’s broader efforts to improve healthcare access and build a more resilient health system capable of addressing the needs of all Ghanaians.

A Daily Guide Report