Labadi Beach Hotel Withdraws Injunction Against Polo Beach Club • Court Strikes Out Case, Awards GH₵4,000 in Cost

In a significant legal development, Labadi Beach Hotel has withdrawn its application for an interlocutory injunction against Polo Beach Club, marking a major win for the fast-growing beachfront destination.

The dispute, which centered around a 0.54-acre piece of land, saw Hotel Investments (Ghana) Limited, operators of Labadi Beach Hotel, claim that Polo Beach Club was encroaching on its property.

The hotel initially secured a 10-day interim injunction, restricting Polo Beach Club’s operations on the contested land.

However, when the matter returned to court, Labadi Beach Hotel chose to withdraw its application instead of proceeding with arguments—a move that led the Land Court to strike out the case and award GH₵4,000 in costs against the hotel.

Legal Argument

Polo Beach Club, through its legal counsel, strongly contested the allegations, pointing out inconsistencies in Labadi Beach Hotel’s claims.

The defense argued that the boundaries of the disputed land were unclear, with contradictions between the statement of claim, lease agreement, and land title certificate.

Furthermore, Polo Beach Club highlighted what it viewed as deliberate attempts to stifle its business, stating that Labadi Beach Hotel had sought to portray the club as a nuisance rather than engaging in fair business competition.

With Polo Beach Club growing as a top-tier venue for entertainment, events, and leisure, the company also emphasized the financial and reputational harm an injunction would have caused, urging the court to consider the broader impact on its operations.

Victory for Polo Beach Club

By withdrawing its application, Labadi Beach Hotel effectively conceded this round of the legal battle, ensuring that Polo Beach Club remains fully operational.

The outcome reinforces Polo Beach Club’s standing as a premier beachfront destination, cementing its place in Accra’s vibrant hospitality scene.

While the broader land dispute may still continue, this ruling sends a strong signal that fair business practices and the rule of law must prevail over anything else.

With the injunction dismissed, the focus now returns to delivering world-class experiences at Polo Beach Club.