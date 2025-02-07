Lamisi Set To Hold Charity Concert Female Ghanaian musician, Regina

Lamisi Awiniman Anabilla Akuka

Lamisi Awiniman Anabilla Akuka, known in the music scene as Lamisi, will host a charity concert dubbed Rhythms for a Cause charity concert at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra on March 1, 2025.

Music enthusiasts are likely to be amazed by the stagecraft and dancing abilities of a few chosen Ghanaian performers who are scheduled to perform with Lamisi at the event.

The Lamisi Fata Foundation is organizing the charity concert to generate money for education and sustainable menstruation health for disadvantaged girls in Northern Ghana.

The finest music and entertainment on one stage is what the organizers have promised music fans who will grace the event.

Some of the acts billed for the event include Mzbel, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Amandzeba Nat Brew, and Wanlov The Kubolor, among others.

The money raised will be used to give underprivileged girls reusable sanitary pads so they may stay in school by giving them access to appropriate menstrual hygiene products.

“We believe that music has the power to drive positive change,” said Lamisi, Founder of the Lamisi Fata Foundation.

She said through ‘Rhythms for a Cause,’ they aim to break the silence around menstrual health, promote education, and ensure that every girl has access to the resources she needs to thrive.

By George Clifford Owusu