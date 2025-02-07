13 File To Contest Volta Region Council of State Election

Tank Atokple, one of the contestants

Thirteen candidates have officially filed to contest the Council of State election in the Volta Region.

The aspirants, all male include Dr. Kofi David Wuaku, Felix Larty, Gibrilla Buhari, Ing. Worlali Kwabla Ameevor, Gabriel Kwamigah Tanko Atokple, Togbuiga Adama III and Togbi Kpemini Gawu.

The rest are Azi Ganyo, Havi Delali Justice, Kirchuffs Atengble, Godwin Yayra Nkuawu, Amegashie Godisgood, and Rev. Cephas Kodzo Dzidzienyo.

The election, scheduled for February 11, 2025, will see 36 voters, comprising two Assembly Members each from the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies(MDAs) in the region, casting their ballots to elect a representative to the Council of State.

The Council of State established by Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana is meant to counsel the President in the performance of his function as the President of Ghana and the commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Council of State membership includes a former Chief Justice of Ghana, a former Chief of Defense Staff, a former Inspector General of Police, the president of the National House of Chiefs, one elected representative from each of the 16 Regions of Ghana, and 11 appointees of the President.

By Daniel K Orlando Ho