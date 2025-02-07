Minority Calls for Ad-Hoc Committee Chair’s Head

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

The Minority Caucus has called for the immediate removal of Emmanuel Bedzra, the chair of the Ad-Hoc Committee investigating allegations of disorderly conduct during the vetting of ministerial nominees on January 30, 2025.

The caucus argues that his actions have undermined the integrity and impartiality of the committee, calling for a reconstitution of the committee with a new, unbiased chair.

Addressing the media in Parliament on Friday, February 7, 2025, the Minority Caucus, led by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, explained its decision to withdraw from the ongoing committee proceedings stemmed from Mr. Bedzra’s prejudicial statements on TV and radio stations.

According to the Minority, the actions of the committee chair have raised concerns over bias, prejudice, witness tampering, and conflicts of interest.

These issues, the Minority insists, have compromised the credibility of the investigation.

Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi cited a statement from the Speaker of Parliament made on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, where he explicitly directed that the Ad-Hoc Committee keep its keep proceedings closed to the public.

“The Minority Caucus contends the need to conduct hearings closed to the public is fundamental to maintaining the integrity of the process and failing to do so severely undermines the effectiveness and efficiency of the investigation,” he asserted.

The Minority Caucus also detailed specific concerns about the actions and statements made by the committee chair, noting that on January 5, 2025, Mr. Bedzra made media comments suggesting that the Minority Leader had been actively working to derail the committee’s work, accusing him of illicit interference.

“By making such prejudicial statements, Bedzra has prematurely declared guilt, eroding the principles of fairness and due process,” Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi said.

He again cited Mr. Bedzra’s comments on January 7, 2025, where he allegedly stated he had identified individuals within the Minority who were allegedly responsible for disorderly conduct and were seen as a direct violation of impartiality.

“The role of the chair is to facilitate impartial inquiry, not to prejudge or assume guilt before the accused had an opportunity to defend themselves,” the Minority Caucus argued.

The Minority also highlighted allegations of witness tampering, pointing to an interview where Mr. Bedzra admitted to privately speaking with potential witnesses before their formal committee appearances.

“Such actions suggest an attempt to shape testimonies, which compromises the integrity of the investigation,” the Minority said.

Additionally, the Minority raised concerns over a possible conflict of interest, citing Bedzra’s previous media appearances in October 2024, where he publicly encouraged disorderly behaviour in Parliament.

“His past endorsement of chaos directly conflicts with the responsibilities entrusted to him in this investigation, making him unfit to chair the committee,” the Minority stated.

The Minority Caucus emphasised the importance of restoring credibility to the committee’s work.

“The gravity of this matter requires the appointment of an impartial and untainted chair who commands the trust of all stakeholders, including witnesses, MPs, and the general public,” they concluded.

The Minority formally requested the Speaker to reconstitute the committee by replacing Emmanuel Bedzra with someone who can ensure a fair, unbiased, and transparent process.

The Minority believes that only through such a process can the committee’s findings and recommendations be accepted and implemented.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House