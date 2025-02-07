‘Identify Who Made Defamatory Comments Against Zanetor In Five Days’

Chiefs from the Anlo Traditional area in the Volta Region have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, to identify the Member of Parliament (MP) who made defamatory remarks against the MP for Klottey-Korle, Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings.

The petition issued and signed by Torgbi Agbesi Awusi III, Awadada of Anlo Dukor said, they were furious about the unfortunate development in the august house and are desirous of identifying the MP who made those disparaging remarks against the son of Anlo land.

The chiefs indicated that during a disagreement among some MPs during the approval session of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghanaians and people glued to their TV and radio sets heard a member of Parliament making defamatory comments “Shut up, you daughter of a murderer” against Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings who is the eldest daughter of the son of Anlo land and a ‘former President of the Republic of Ghana’.

It said though their information earlier pointed to the Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region, Samuel Abu Jinapor, and Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Nana Kwame Asafo Adjei, both of them have denied making those defamatory comments.

He, therefore, requested the Speaker of Parliament to help identify the person who made those defamatory remarks on or before February 10, 2025, to enable them decide the next step to take.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah