Infinity 970 Promotes Literacy At Ayawaso Central

Winners displaying their prizes

Infinity 970, a Non-Governmental Organisation has held a literacy competition to empower students in basic schools in the Ayawaso Central Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The competition held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Town covered reading, a spelling bee, and a variety of activities aimed at improving their reading skills in their quest to achieve their academic pursuits.

Over 500 students from 19 Public and private basic schools that participated in the competition include Alajo 1 Basic School, Kokomlemle 1 Basic School, Accra New Town 3 Basic School, Rashad Islamic Basic School, and Kokomlemle 1 and 2 basic schools.

Others include Brainy World School, Rainbow Int. School, Twinkle stars Int. School, St Pauls’ Kpehe school, Wisdom Int. School, Alajo 3 and 4 basic schools among others.

Nhyira Agboli, a student of Twinkle Stars Int. School emerged first with 33 points in the primary school category, followed by Bright Opoku of Roman Catholic School at Kpehe obtaining 31. 8 points.

Janelle Spio from Rainbow Int. School won the Upper primary category while Abdalla Nkansah of Kwame Nkrumah School placed second in a fierce competition among the schools that generally performed very well to the admiration of the teachers present.

All ten finalists from both the upper and primary school category who were awarded prizes which include stationary materials in an interview with the Daily Guide Network expressed appreciation to the organizers and also pledged to continue to make reading part of their lives.

Volunteer Director of Infinity 970, Emmanuel Lamptey said the organisation in the last few years has embarked on similar literacy programmes in various communities in Accra aimed at empowering people particularly the youth with skills in various forms.

According to him, there are numerous talents and skills that many people are endowed with yet lack of exposure and opportunities has prevented them from realizing their desired goals in life.

He said Infinity 970 organisation therefore offers opportunities to support people, especially in the area of health, communication, and education which is key to the development of the people, especially the youth.

He said apart from strengthening the student’s writing skills as well as expanding their vocabularies, engaging the students to read will improve their focus, memory, imagination, and creativity as well as improve their public speaking skills

The Deputy Director in charge of Supervision and Management of Teaching and Learning at Ayawaso Central Municipal commended the organizers for their support to the municipality at a time when more such supports were needed to assist students in the area.

She mentioned that the municipality would also continue to engage students with other programmes including reading festivals, language clubs, and writers clubs among others to equip them with the needed skills that will ultimately help them excel during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Ebenezer K. Amponsah