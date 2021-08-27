Lady, 22, Killed By Nima Wedding Stray Bullet

A 22-year-old woman has lost her life at Nima Free Pipe area after she was hit by a bullet from a weapon fired by a yet-to-be-identified person during a Muslim wedding reception last Sunday morning at Nima, in Accra.

The deceased, identified as Eunice Kesewah Yeboah, was hit in the left buttock by the stray bullet.

She was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment but died later while being attended to by doctors.

The Nima police have since begun investigations into the matter.

Information gathered has indicated that there was a gunshot from the wedding reception by some unknown persons believed to be friends of the couple.

The source said in the course of the jubilation, some armed men who were also at the wedding started shooting indiscriminately, one of which shots hit the lady who happened to be passing by the place.

The matter was later reported to the police on the same day after the victim was rushed to the hospital; the victim passed on Monday evening.

“One Wisdom Arthur, a cousin of the victim, later reported the death of the victim to the police,” the source added.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, around 9am, the Nima Divisional Police Commander, ACP Abraham Acquaye in the company of Mr. Innocent Amemo, Nima District Crime Officer, DSP Aggrey Baforgo, Nima Divisional Operations Officer and ASP Kwame Taku, visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

In an interview with ACP Acquaye, he said the police have since begun investigations into the matter.

He said strenuous efforts were under way to apprehend the bridegroom, the organisers of the reception and the suspects involved in the shooting.

“Based on this incident, we are also meeting the chiefs and opinion leaders of Nima for a discussion on how to stop firing of arms during wedding celebrations.

“The leaders of these communities are those who can help us bring such violent acts to a stop since it is a crime to open fire during mass gatherings or possess a gun without permit,” he pointed out.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey