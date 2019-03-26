Lady Prempeh Releases New Single Featuring Kuami Eugene

Lady Prempeh

Lady Prempeh has disclosed that her latest single featuring Kuami Eugene will be released on her birthday, April 15, 2019.

The song, which is expected to strengthen people’s faith in God and acknowledge His greatness, will be available for download on popular music sites from April 16.

Credited with three albums, Lady Prempeh has promised to release a song every two months, ahead of her upcoming fourth album, which will hit the Ghanaian airwaves later this year.

She will host a major gospel musical concert in September this year to officially launch her fourth album, which was produced by Gooding Records and Lady Prempeh Music.

With two hit singles, ‘Aseda’ and Enka Ho Da, Lady Prempehhas plans of collaborating with a number of award-winning secular artistes on her upcoming songs.

In 2008, she featured hip-life artiste Asem on her song titled ‘Odo Yi Wohe’, which attracted a lot of criticisms from some music stakeholders.

She also collaborated with Praye group on the ‘Tetebotan’ track.

Lady Prempeh released her debut album titled ‘Onyame Ne Mekamafo’ in 2004 which recorded two mainstream hits— ‘OnyameKa Na Waka’ and ‘NsohweMMa Kwa’ — and later won her new gospel artiste of the year in 2005 at the Ghana Music Awards.

She topped it up in 2008 with her album, ‘Eho Ye’, producing hits— ‘Odoyi Wo Hen’ and ‘Ehor Ye’.

The artiste also came out with ‘Na Ataban’ and ‘Onyame Be Ye’ in 2012.

By George Clifford Owusu