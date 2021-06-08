Lands Commission Dismisses ‘Shadow Search’ Syndicate Report

The Lands Commission has denied the existence of any syndicate operating under its watch.

According to the Commission, it has no “Shadow search syndicate as has been reported.”

“The Lands Commission wishes to state emphatically that, there is nothing known as “Shadow Search” within the Commission,” it said in a disclaimer dated June 8, 2021.

Below is the disclaimer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8TH JUNE, 2021

SHADOW SEARCH DISCLAIMER

The attention of the Lands Commission has been drawn to a social media circulation about the existence of a syndicate at the Lands Commission that conducts what is termed as “Shadow Search”.

The Lands Commission wishes to state emphatically that, there is nothing known as “Shadow Search” within the Commission.

The Lands Commission as a state mandated body in the management of Government Lands, conducts official searches for applicants to facilitate their land transactions.

These searches and other services provided by the Commission can be accessed by the general public through the Client Service Access Unit (CSAU) of the Lands Commission or through our online portal www.onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.

We therefore admonish the general public to interact with the Lands Commission exclusively through the CSAU or our Online Portal.

The CSAU and the online portal are the only channels through which all transactions at the Lands Commission are submitted and received.

Clients or applicants who fail to transact business with the Lands Commission through the prescribed channels do so at their own risk.

For further clarification please contact the Lands Commission on:

Tel: 0302429760/ 0501680565

Email: info@lc.gov.gh

SIGNED

BY MANAGEMENT