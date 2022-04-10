Late General Akuffo Wife Is Dead

Another tragedy has hit Ghana, as the death has been reported of former First Lady of Ghana and wife General FWK Akuffo, Mrs. Emily Akuffo known widely as Ceci Amodraa just exactly a day after the death of former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama.

According to reports reaching DGN Online, the 88-year-old wife of the late Head of State of Ghana, General FWK Akuffo died in her sleep on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Mrs Emily Akuffo was First Lady of Ghana from 1st July 1978 to 4th June 1979.

She was a teacher by profession.

After the death of her husband, she spent the ensuing years in her hometown in Akropong away from the public eye.

BY Daniel Bampoe