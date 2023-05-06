LCB Worldwide Lifts Corporate Games

An official of LCB Worldwide presenting a trophy to the winner of Accra Zone

A second half lone goal against Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), crowned LCB Worldwide Ghana as winners of the Accra Zone of the Corporate Institutions Games held in Tema.

The second edition of the 16 companies bisected into zones soccer league tournament also saw the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) emerging the cup winner in the Tema Zone after defeating Pioneer Foods 5-4 on penalties.

The corporate institutions soccer league tournament is an initiative of LCB Worldwide Ghana, a company established to provide specialised consultancy and services to select group of governmental, NGO and private clients for all aspect of crisis prevention and management. LCB Worldwide dominated the game from start to finish.

The final of the Tema Zone game between GNFS and Pioneer Foods ended goalless but the Fire officers doused off the fire of their opponent to be crowned champions. The winners were awarded with a trophy, medals and a special cash prize.

Robert Saki went home with top goal scorer award for Accra while best goalkeeper for Accra award was received by Anthony Brookman.

Best goalkeeper for Tema was Andy Aboagye, with Richard Arhin adjudged the best top goal scorer for Tema.

The eight-corporate soccer league tournament, which started on March 2023 and ended on April 29, 2023, saw companies like LCB Worldwide Ghana, Palace Mall, Pioneer Foods, Avians, Coco Vanilla, GUTA, GIFF, Maranatha TV and Swiss Port challenged for ultimate at the Accra Zone.

Other companies which also participated in the Tema Zone games which were played at Tema Community 2 Mexico Park were Ghana Navy, Pioneer Foods, Dignity Dirt Apparel, Nick Scan, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) GPHA Fire Service, Arasa Ltd and Ghana Port Health.

Organiser of the event, Edem Yay King, explained that the corporate soccer league was organised and sponsored by LCB Worldwide Ghana, as part of its effort to create a friendly working environment for its stakeholders.

He noted that LCB Corporate Games is the ultimate mix of sport and business, and serves as a platform to engage employees, promote health and wellbeing and to broaden networking opportunities.

From The Sports Desk