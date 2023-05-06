Salamatou Goga: A True Ambassador For African Relations And Development

H.E. Mrs. Lamido Salamatou Bala Goga,Niger Ambassador to Ghana

Founder of the Humanity Magazine Yahaya Alhassan, has described HE Salamatou Goga , Niger’s ambassador to Ghana as a true ambassador for African Relations and Development .

To the Humanity Magazine boss, the appointment of Mrs. Lamido Salamatou Bala Goga, a renowned diplomat as Niger Ambassador to Ghana, reiterates her country’s commitment for enhancing the relations between the two countries and the region.

Speaking at the women empowerment program organized by Radio Kejetia at Alisa Hotel to promote women participation, Yahaya Alhassan praised the Niger envoy for promoting relations and called on Africans to enhance personal and business relations across the continent to advance the ideals of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

He said, socializing across the continent would help in the appreciation of iridescent culture and build synergy for the development of trade and industry; and personal relationships, would build confidence among Africans and enhance the patronage of locally produced goods and services.

Alhassan appreciated Mrs. Lamido Salamatou Bala Goga industrious role for the AfCFTA program which seeks to eliminate trade barriers and boost intra-Africa trade. In particular, it is to advance trade in value-added production across all service sectors of the African Economy to create employment opportunities for the citizenry.

She urged Ghanaians to explore the varied trading opportunities in Niger.

He thanked Ambassador Salamatou for promoting African culture and art exhibitions, an impactful development for tourism potential of Ghana and Niger. Saying °Both countries have cultural and natural beauty to show to the world, i therefore urged the world to discover Niger and Ghana for a fulfilling trip whilst exploring investment opportunities°

The unique diplomatic duty has seen Madam Lamido, attending the funeral ceremony for the late Chief of Kumasi-Zongo ,H.H. Sultan Umar Farouk who died in 2023.Including a participation for Quran recitation with the Muslim community in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.