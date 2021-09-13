LCGC To Organise Talent Show In Ghana

Pastor Daniel Yeboah

California-based Lightway Church of God In Christ (LCGC), with two branches in Ghana, is set to embark on its maiden edition of talent hunt musical show dubbed ‘The Gospel Talent Competition Show’ slated to take place in April next year.

The organisers seek to give opportunity to upcoming artistes to exhibit their God-given talents, with the talent hunt winner getting a recording contract.

Scores of underground artistes haven’t gotten the opportunity to hit the limelight with their music, and with their tag name “Upcoming”, much concentration have not been given to them.

The reality show will be hosted by a couple of the station’s prolific radio presenters; and airs some selected radio and television stations. Auditions, BEATWAVES gathered, will be held in all the regional capitals.

The talent show will also create opportunities for music tutors who will help artistes improve their skills.

Furthermore, the Ghanaian fashion industry will be featured through competitors wearing designs of Ghanaian fashion designers in the form of showcasing their products and designs.

Speaking in an interview, Pastor Daniel Yeboah, the brain behind the event said, “This is just the beginning of better things to come as his outfit plans to turn the event into a life experience.”

According to him, the maiden edition of the talent hunt will see organisers selecting the best talented upcoming artiste, adding that the hunt will be held in Accra and Kumasi, and it’s going to be a nationwide talent hunt to be held annually.

When asked why the name ‘The Gospel Talent Competition Show’, Pastor Yeboah said “we choose the name because we have to thrill patrons on the night and pick only one winner to record his or her songs accompanied by a video shoot.”

Pastor Yeboah mentioned that contestants would be judged by high-profile personalities, including veteran musicians.

When asked what will happen to other contestants after the board pick the first three winners, he replied, “Our team and the board will wish them better luck next time, but it depends if a board member would love to work with any artiste they think he or she is good.”

By George Clifford Owusu