Lead Africa’s AI Revolution – Dr. Bryan Acheampong Charges Youth

Dr. Bryan Acheampong

Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has charged Ghanaian youth to seize crucial opportunities in the global artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Speaking during a major public lecture at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Dr. Acheampong emphasised that Ghanaian youth must transition from being passive consumers of foreign AI technologies to becoming active creators of solutions tailored to African needs.

His address, titled, “AI Disruptions and the Future of Work: Readiness of our Youth,” outlined both the risks of inaction and the tremendous opportunities that AI presents for Ghana’s development.

Dr. Acheampong highlighted how other African nations like Rwanda and South Africa have already implemented forward-thinking AI policies, while Ghana lags without a coordinated approach.

“We have brilliant minds and innovative startups working in AI across the country,” he noted. “What we lack is a national framework to align these efforts with our economic priorities and cultural values.”

The former Minister for Food and Agriculture warned that relying on AI systems developed abroad comes with significant risks. He cited examples where foreign-developed recruitment algorithms might disadvantage Ghanaian job seekers due to cultural biases in their programming, or where medical diagnostic tools could misinterpret conditions common in Africa but rare elsewhere.

To address these challenges, Dr. Acheampong proposed two key initiatives: the creation of a National AI Policy Framework to guide development and implementation, and the establishment of a Ghana AI and Emerging Technologies Commission to oversee ethical deployment and coordinate investments.

He identified several sectors where strategic AI application could drive significant progress.

In agriculture, he said AI tools could help smallholder farmers with early disease detection, climate adaptation strategies, and market predictions to reduce post-harvest losses. The education sector stands to benefit from curriculum reforms that incorporate AI literacy and hands-on learning opportunities, he added.

For public services, AI could enhance government efficiency through improved data analysis and service delivery systems. The creative industries, including media and entertainment, could use AI to amplify local content while protecting intellectual property rights.

“These applications aren’t science fiction,” Dr. Acheampong stressed. “They’re practical solutions that could transform lives and livelihoods if we implement them thoughtfully and strategically.”

The Abetifi legislator outlined three critical requirements for successful AI adoption in Ghana.

First, establishing public trust through transparent and beneficial AI applications. Second, developing human capital by equipping workers with both technical skills and ethical understanding. Third, ensuring institutional readiness through appropriate regulations and infrastructure.

He particularly emphasised the need to extend AI education beyond major cities. “This technological revolution must benefit all Ghanaians, not just those in urban centres,” he said. “We need programmes that reach farmers, market traders, and small business owners across the country.”

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Acheampong challenged students to embrace their role as pioneers in Ghana’s AI future.

“You have the opportunity to shape how this technology develops in our country,” he said, and added, “Whether you become journalists, entrepreneurs, or civil servants, AI will be part of your work. The question is whether you’ll help guide its development to serve Ghanaian interests.”

A Daily Guide Report