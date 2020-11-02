Legon Cities Capture Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Innovative Premier League side, Legon Cities, have finally captured legendary Asamoah Gyan, officials of the club have confirmed.

The World Cup ace signed a four-year deal for the affluent club ahead of Asante Kotoko for a four year deal worth over a million dollars plus other incentives.

Indications are that the former Sunderland striker sealed the deal on Friday night after meeting club President Richard Attipoe.

However, the capital based club only announced the capture of the striker yesterday morning—hours after the transfer window was closed.

Gyan’s return to the Ghana Premier League is considered a massive boost not only for the club but also to the entire league.

Gyan has been without a club since January and agreed to the deal after Kotoko failed to meet his (Gyan) demands.

The local transfer record signee asked the Ghana Premier League side to sign teenager Mathew Cudjoe as part of the deal.

Cudjoe played on loan last season at Kotoko but the Porcupine Warriors could not sign him on a permanent deal.

Gyan, 34, returned to the local league 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.

He dominated the United Arab Emirates league, having won the league’s golden boot three times with Al-Ain.

Gyan has scored 51 goals for the Black Stars since his debut in 2003, entering into books as the country’s top goal scorer.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum