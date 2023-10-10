Let Me Face John Mahama In 2024- Bawumia Appeals To Delegates

In a bid to secure his position as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is appealing to delegates to offer him the opportunity to take on John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to over 1,300 delegates in the Sunyani East Constituency, Dr Bawumia stated that he knows Mr. Mahama too well and would face him with the monumental achievements of the NPP and the new vision he is bringing to the Party, to defeat him in the 2024 general elections.

Dr Bawumia went ahead to list several initiatives he had led as Vice President including the strong feat Ghana has achieved under digitalization, the “1 Constituency-1 Ambulance” policy, the Agenda 111 hospital projects, the Gold for oil policy, and the drone delivery project.

He therefore challenged Mr. Mahama to tell Ghanaians what achievements or legacies could be associated with his 30years of political experience, from Assemblyman to President.

The Vice President reminded all party members of the need to maintain unity and avoid attacking one another throughout the campaign.

Dr Bawumia reiterated that the internal elections are not a contest and therefore every member must conduct themselves in a manner worthy of the party.

The communication officer for Sunyani East Constituency, Abubakari Yakubu, has shared captivating scenes from the event to the media.

It is expected that the NPP will hold its presidential primaries on the 4th of November 2023.

However, the call by Dr Bawumia may have set the tone for what is expected to be a highly contested Presidential election.

By Vincent Kubi