Let us stop the pettiness – NPP Greater Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the party’s supporters, members and executives nationwide to do away with pettiness as they seek to retain power in 2024.

Also, the regional branch has called for an end to the bickering and fighting within the party.

The Greater Accra Regional Branch of the NPP made the appeal in its Independence Day statement to the nation.

The statement comes as supporters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu and Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, intensify their fight over who succeeds President Nana Akufo-Addo as presidential candidate of the NPP in 2024.

*🇬🇭GHANA’s 64TH INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION; A GOODWILL MESSAGE FROM NPP GT. ACCRA REGIONAL PARTY 🇬🇭*

Our motherland-Ghana turns 64 years today; yet another opportunity to be joyous and to reignite our optimism for the future.

Independence Day is an annual opportunity for every nation to undergo a retrospection of its gains and mistakes in the past.

Ultimately, the independence celebration should be an opportunity to leverage on the gains chalked to ensure a better livelihood for the ordinary Ghanaian going forward.

To be able to achieve a better future, we must be willing to make sacrifices and fight for the realization of the future we desire.

The “BIG SIX” were leaders who believed in a brighter future and for that matter fought for truth in the brutal face of persecution.

We have come too far as a nation, that we cannot afford to fail the future generations of our Country. Because, if we do so, posterity shall judge us and our great grand children’s will never forgive us .

Fellow Kukrudites, I take this opportunity to wish all Patriots a HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY and again , encourage all Patriots to set their minds on the need to Reflect, Rebuild and Recapture our overwhelming dominance as the most preferred political tradition in Ghana.

Remember, bickering and pettiness will never help the great work of our party and government.

So let’s stop the Petiness and Bickering to allow the our beloved party to consistently achieve the vision for which it was established.

In furtherance , let us remember that Election 2024 started the very day NPP was declared as winners of the 2020 elections.

By extension,let us focus on breaking that 8-years-cycle of Npp governing our Country .

Because anytime that the other political party(NDC) takes over from us, all they do is to come and destroy the good works the Npp left behind .

Fellow Kukrudus and Krukrudites, We believe as a team the breaking of the 8 years cycle is possible for the first time but that will require our unity, purpose and understanding .

We take the opportunity to urge all party people to display actions and behaviours which will show to Ghanaians that we are ready to break the 8 years cycle .

On this special day, we are counting on all Patriots to celebrate the Independence Day with Peace, Joy and the hope that we can do it together.

Shalom and Peace be on all Patriots and our Motherland.

Signed

Daniel Parker Odarlai France

Regional Secretary

(0243576368 )