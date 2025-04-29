Let’s Invest Together For Economic Growth – Armah Quaye To Youth

Richard Nii Armah Quaye (M), Emmanuel Lamptey and Kwadwo Dei Kwarteng (R)

Businessman and Chairman of Quick Angels and Bills Micro Credit Limited, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has charged the youth to join resources as well as their skills to invest in viable businesses for the economic development of the country.

Mr. Armah Quaye, who made the call yesterday in Accra when he announced his retirement from his executive roles as Chairman of Quick Angels and Bills Micro Credit, said forming a pool of investors would help generate significant capital that will enable businesses invest in various sectors of the economy.

According to him, such business alliances proposal, though may seem new in Ghana’s business landscape, are quite common in many developed countries where people combine resources and share the rewards based on the contributions of the individuals.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye will now assume the role of President of RNAQ Holdings, with Bills Micro Credit and Quick Angels as its subsidiaries.

“In my dream, I see a future where the young people have woken up, joined forces and pooled our resources and skills together to take over the economic fortunes of our country. Among us, there are those who have economic resources and those who possess unique skills and promising businesses that require funding and proper guidance,” he said.

“I am calling on young Ghanaians with unique skills, promising ideas, and early-stage businesses to come closer. Let us invest in you, build with you, and rise with you, because this is the only way we will create businesses that do more than survive, to thrive locally, nationally and globally,” he added.

He said his aspiration is not only geared toward uniting young people with financial resources, but also those with promising businesses, to ignite a financial revolution that would make the country self-reliant, while creating a new wave of businesses that anchor on the nation’s economic growth to generate thousands of jobs for the growing youth population.

Mr. Armah Quaye also called on the youth to utilise the opportunities available to them rather than criticising political leaders and dwelling on missed opportunities, which has the tendency to stifle individual’s aspirations and growth.

“As young Ghanaians, I truly believe we are abundantly blessed. We have the talent. We have the resources. We have the ideas. What remains is our mindset, our courage, our unity and the leadership to step boldly into our moment, not tomorrow, but now,” he added.

The new Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit, Kojo Dei Kwarteng, also thanked Richard Nii Armah Quaye for the confidence reposed in him, and expressed gratitude to the founder for the remarkable foundation put in place to help in sustaining the business, while thanking the Bank of Ghana for the support and guidance in the company’s transition.

Mr. Kwarteng further expressed his commitment to maintaining a strong and transparent relationship with the regulator, as it continues to uphold the highest standards of compliance governance and customer service.

The Board Chair and Chief Executive of Quick Angels, Emmanuel Lamptey, for his part, also assured Ghanaians of the company’s preparedness to continue to provide financial support to businesses and invest in entrepreneurs across the country and beyond.

“We will scale new heights, explore untapped sectors and strengthen the ecosystem that drives economic transformation. I am committed to leading Quick Angels into its next chapter with innovation, integrity and impact at the core of our agenda, with a mission to invest and support passionate entrepreneurs across the country,” he stated.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah