Let’s Keep Akufo-Addo For Implementing ‘Year Of Return’ – Bulldog

Bulldog

Artiste Manager Nana Asiamah Hanson known in showbiz circles as Bulldog, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for implementing the ‘Year of Return’ initiative.

According to him, the initiative which saw Ghana host the Afro Nation concert in December, last year had sparked some excitement in the entertainment industry.

Considering the successes chalked by the ‘Year of Return’, Bulldog urged successive governments to continue the initiative.

Speaking in an interview on Showbiz, 3FM – 92.7, Bulldog indicated that it would be better to maintain President Akufo-Addo than to have a new leader who would scrap the initiative.

Bulldog, who manages dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, said he won’t entertain any government, irrespective of the party, who would come to power and shelve the ‘Year of Return/Beyond the Return’ initiative.

The artiste manager made these statements when he was reacting to the deal signed between the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Event Horizon Entertainment Limited for Ghana to host the Afro Nation concert for the next five years.

Last year, there was influx of foreign nationals in Ghana, as the country rounded up the successful Year of Return activities.

The year 2019 marked exactly 400 years since the first black slaves arrived in Virginia, USA.

The ‘Year of Return’ is an initiative of the government of Ghana that is intended to encourage African Diasporans to come to Africa (specifically Ghana) to settle and invest in the continent.

It was formally launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo on September 2018 in Washington, D.C..

The objectives of the Year of Return was to make Ghana a key travel destination for African Americans and the rest of the African Diaspora—to rebuild the lost past of these 400 years as well as to promote investment in Ghana and foster relationships with African Americans and the African Diaspora.

Reports available indicates that a total of $1.9 billion has been generated into the economy through activities related to the “Year of Return”.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, in a statement said the “Year of Return” had been largely successful and established Ghana as a preferred destination for the global African family.