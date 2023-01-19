‘Let’s Support Private Sector To Grow’

The minister in a group photo with assembly members

THE WESTERN Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has called for support for the private sector saying it has the potential to employ more people as compared to the public sector.

He said even though the current government has made tremendous efforts to increase employment in the public sector from 320,000 to 720, 000, it is not enough in addressing the unemployment situation.

He, therefore, admonished civil servants to lend the needed support to the private sector to thrive.

“If you are a civil servant responsible for giving permits for a private business to take off, do so,” he indicated.

Mr. Darko-Mensah was addressing public and civil servants in the Shama District as part of a day’s working visit.

He indicated that at the last Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) meeting in 2022, it was resolved that the various assemblies would continue to enforce the ban on illegal mining.

“We stressed that the red zones, particularly the river bodies, continue to remain no go areas for miners,” he told the gathering adding that the RCC would also ensure the continuous prosecution of arrested illegal miners and burning of excavators used for the illegal activities.

Mr. Darko-Mensah also promised that the deplorable road from Shama junction to the Shama community would be fixed.

He explained that the construction of the Shama District hospital has delayed owing to some technical challenges and added that when those challenges are addressed the project would continue.

The Shama District Executive, Ebenezer Dadzie, earlier explained to the gathering that the Regional Minister and his entourage were in the area to inspect ongoing projects, abreast themselves with the area’s challenges and to discuss how they could be solved.

The minister and his entourage later visited a No. 2-Unit kindergarten block with office, kitchen and playground which is almost completed.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Shama