‘Lifting AFCON, My Priority’

Kurt Okraku

Ghana football President, Kurt Okraku, has stated plainly that winning the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) remains his administration’s top most priority.

The Black Stars have gone past 38 years without winning the continent’s prestigious silverware, having come close to lifting it in recent years with two finals—when Angola hosted it in 2010 and Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

And having supervised football activities for a year in his four-year term, Okraku pointed out that his administration’s objective was to end the trophy drought.

“My desire and the desire of every member of my administration and Ghanaians, is to win the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said on Nhyira FM.

He added, “As a nation, we will do whatever possible to win the trophy again.”

Ghana defeated South Africa and Sao Tome in their opening Group C games; topping the Group for the African Cup of Nation qualifiers for 2022.

The Black Stars next face Sudan in a double header of games next month when the qualifiers return with Coach CK Akonnor set to name his squad next week.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum