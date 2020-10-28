Arsenal Chiefs Fight Over Partey Transfer

Thomas Partey

Arsenal technical director, Edu, managed to overrule Mikel Arteta by bringing in Thomas Partey instead of Houssem Aouar in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners were in hot pursuit of both players all summer but after months of interest, they managed to wrap up a £45 million deadline day deal for combative midfielder Partey from Atletico Madrid.

And according to L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, Arteta reportedly wanted to bring in Lyon midfielder Aouar to sort out Arsenal’s creativity issues but Edu’s decision “obviously had more weight” as they ended up bringing in Partey.

Negotiations took place between Arsenal and Lyon but a £45m move for Aouar failed to materialize with the Ligue 1 outfit playing hardball over their pursuit.

Lyon ended up being successful in keeping star players Aouar and Memphis Depay, who attracted serious interest from Barcelona.

However, Barcelona couldn’t get a deal done with Lyon due to their finances being crippled – with the club losing £88 million amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, since Partey made the move to the Gunners, he has made three appearances; his most recent coming on his home debut against Leicester, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Arsenal’s recruitment structure has changed recently, with Edu now the club’s first point of contact with regards to transfer business following the departure of head of football, Raul Sanllehi.

Following a summer overhaul amid the pandemic, Edu recently explained the recruitment restructure was planned because he wanted less people working with more responsibility.