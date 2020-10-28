Decathlon, GFA Strike Deal

The French Ambassador sandwiched by FA boss Kurt (L) and Taburi

Decathlon Ghana has partnered the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the official sports retail partner for the duration of four football seasons.

The partnership, which seeks to highlight social projects, will provide support and sports products for the Women’s Premier league competitions organized by the GFA.

The agreement between the sports equipment outfit and the GFA was officially announced last Thursday at a ceremony held at the Decathlon shop at Junction Mall in Accra.

And per the agreement, Decathlon Ghana will provide 1000 Kipsta Balls valued at GH¢150,000 per year for four years.

GFA on the other hand, will also receive other sports products valued at GH¢100,000 per year for the four-year period totaling GH¢400,000.00

Speaking at the launch of the partnership deal, President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku announced that the balls and sports products would be allocated to the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Country Manager of Decathlon Ghana, Akwasi Taburi, posited that it was an honour to support the development of Ghana Football, especially the women’s football, and reiterated the sportswear company’s commitment to the agreement.

The launch was also attended by the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVÉ, who expressed delight at the partnership between the GFA and the French sportswear giants.

By Sharon Acquah