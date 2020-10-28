Gov’t To Hold 6th Edition Of Nation Building Updates

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information will on Thursday, October 29, 2020, organize the 6th edition of the Nation Building Updates.

The 6th Updates, according to a statement issued by Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, will be on the theme: “The Teacher at the Centre of Quality Education”.

The 6th edition commences at 10:00 am at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and will be led by the Minister for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the statement indicated.

The Minister, it said, will be expected to outline the various measures and interventions that have been rolled out by the Akufo Addo led administration to improve the quality of education in Ghana.

The session will be televised live on all major Television and Radio platforms across the nation. It will be streamed live also on all Ministry of Information’s social media handles.

By Melvin Tarlue