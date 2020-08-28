Lilwin Releases Video For ‘Kpoo’ Hit Single

Lilwin

Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lilwin, has released the much anticipated music video of his hit single, Kpoo, featuring Kalybos.

The music video also features Bismark the Joke in a thrilling jam that would keep the feet of music lovers wobbling.

This is the second collaboration between Lilwin and Kalybos with their first single, Eye Wo Dia, having made waves back in 2018.

The music video directed by Onab tells a story about how these three comic acts strive in their everyday lives to make a living.

Produced by 925 Music, the single demonstrates the versatility of the three comic acts as they entertain fans through music.

Lilwin is a popular Ghanaian actor, singer, songwriter and comedian whose dynamic acting skills have enabled him to feature in over 200 films.

This Kumawood comic actor has a number hit songs such as Nyame Gye Me, Akyire Asem Me, Twedie, Me Yare and Obumpa among others to his credit.